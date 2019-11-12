Closing arguments in sentencing phase for Everett Miller to start Wednesday

article

On Tuesday, the state and defense wrapped up their arguments about whether Everett Miller should spend the rest of his life in prison or be put to death.

Dr. Robert Cohen, a psychologist, testifying for Miller’s defense team was on the stand all morning long.

He told the jury he believes Miller had two relatives who suffered from mental illness and that’s something they should take into account.

As for the day Miller killed Kissimmee Police Sgt. Sam Howard and Officer Matthew Baxter, “he told me that he remembers up to it, but he doesn’t remember the actual shooting,” Dr. Cohen said.

He also told the jury that Miller’s mental health had been declining in the days and weeks leading up to those murders.

He also testified that Miller was suffering from PTSD at the time of the murders.

On cross-examination, prosecutors asked Dr. Cohen about Miller’s PTSD.

Dr. Cohen said Miller did suffer from PTSD, but said, "PTSD did not cause him to commit this crime."

Miller’s defense team rested after Dr. Cohen’s testimony.

Miller told the judge he was satisfied with his legal representatives and that he did not want to take the stand.

The state called their own mental health expert, Dr. Michael Gramache.

He testified that he does not believe Miller ever suffered from PTSD, saying what Miller told him did not follow what he told other mental health experts.

Dr. Gramache testified that he believes Miller knew exactly what he was doing when he shot and killed Sgt. Baxter and Officer Howard.

He told the jury Miller consciously took off from the scene, hid his car, got rid of his gun then went to a crowded bar.

Dr. Gramache says all those actions show he knew what he did was wrong, that he tried to hide the evidence and went to the bar so there would be witnesses.

Closing arguments in the sentencing phase begin Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Then, they will recommend to the judge whether they believe Miller should be sentenced to life in prison or death for the killings of two beloved Kissimme police officers.