Clearwater police search for missing 14-year-old child

Clearwater police said they are searching for a middle school student who went missing over the weekend.

On Monday morning, police said they are asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Jacob Lee Tussing. He was last seen on Laura Street near Cleveland Street wearing a peach-colored shirt, blue skinny jeans, a white pair of Jordan sneakers, and a black backpack.

Police said he was riding an orange bicycle with a neon green lock cable around the handlebars. Jacob is described as being 5'8 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Thomas Dawe at 727-224-7275.

