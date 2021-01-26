Groveland hosting first-come, first-serve vaccination event Wednesday

article

The City of Groveland is offering a free COVID-19 vaccination event on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Officials say the drive-thru event will be at the new Amazon distribution site in Groveland on Wednesday.

People 65 and older with a valid Florida driver's license or proof of residency card will be eligible to receive the vaccine, along with frontline workers with direct patient contact.

Officials say face masks are required at the event.

The Amazon distribution site is located at 7453 Republic Drive and will open at 8 a.m.

Officials say it will remain open while the supply of the vaccine lasts or until capacity is reached.

Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine will receive the Pfizer vaccine. First and second doses will be given.

For more information or questions, you're asked to contact the Florida Department of Health - Lake COVID-19 Hotline at 352-268-9299.