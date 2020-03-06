City of Austin to provide coronavirus update on Spring festival events including SXSW

City and county leaders will be updating the public about the status of upcoming spring events, including SXSW.

Mayor Steve Adler and other city leaders will be providing the community with information and answering questions about how city and county operations concerning the recent coronavirus outbreak. The conference is set to begin at 3:30 p.m.

Officials remind everyone that they can help prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses, including influenza and COVID-19, by following these measures: