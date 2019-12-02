Church Street kicks off '30 days of Christmas'

article

The holidays have officially started on Church Street in Downtown Orlando.

On Monday, a tree lighting ceremony kicked off the inaugural '30 days of Christmas' on Church Street.

The event will feature free carriage rides, live entertainment, a laser light show and snowfall every Thursday through Sunday night in December.

The Church Street District welcomes people to come see the changes happening on the beloved street.

"Church Street District has been known as an entertainment district and we really want to diversify those offerings to make it more inclusive and just invite more families and people to come down and spend some more time downtown," said Rosangela Parker, executive director of the Church Street District.