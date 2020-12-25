CHILLY CHRISTMAS: Temperature highs in 50s across Central Florida

A strong cold front delivered storms to Central Florida on Christmas Eve followed by a plunge in temperatures on Christmas Day.

With the cold weather in the forecast and pandemic-related curfews in some places, Florida is experiencing a Christmas unlike any other in recent memory.

The National Weather Service earlier this week warned that Florida could experience the coldest Christmas Day in 21 years.

On Christmas Day, highs will struggle to head into the 50s, factor in the wind and it will feel more like the 40s despite full and bright sunshine.

On Saturday morning, look out for more cold weather. FOX 35's viewing area will experience freeze warnings.

Lows are expected to be evern colder on Saturday morning than on Christmas morning.

Gainesville will see lows of around 25 degrees on Saturday morning, while Orlando will see temperatures around 32 degrees.

