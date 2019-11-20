Children, service dog escape Orlando house fire, 4 dogs killed

Three children, their parents and 8 of their dogs are safe after a massive fire broke out at their home in Orlando overnight.

Unfortunately, 4 of their dogs did not make it.

The fire broke out at a manufactured home in Orange County on Sabre Street. According to investigators, all of the dogs that died were puppies.

The owner, Bill Flynn, tells FOX 35 News that he woke up in the middle of the night to one of his dog's barking and heard a popping noise coming from the breaker. He then saw smoke and flames coming from the the back bedroom.

Three children, ages 14, 10 and 1-years-old, and the owner's wife were in the home at the time. They escaped unharmed.

The owner says he ran inside the home multiple times to try and save his animals.

Advertisement

"Bill Flynn ran into his home and was able to grab 6-month old Snowflake and several other pups caught in the house fire. Sadly, four did not survive," FOX 35's Amanda McKenzie tweeted from the scene.

The family's service dog, Bear, was pulled from the home and treated with oxygen after being trapped inside the home for an hour and a half as it was burning and filling with smoke. In total, 8 of their 12 dogs were saved.

The owner and his dogs are being treated for smoke inhalation. Fire officials are investigating this as an electrical malfunction.

FOX 35 News is told that the American Red Cross will be helping to assist the family.