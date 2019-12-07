Child accidentally shot by older sibling during target practice, police say

article

Titusville police are investigating after officials say a young girl was shot accidentally by an older sibling.

Officers say they believe the child is 9 years old and was accidentally shot by an older sibling during target practice out in the woods.

Investigators say there were adults present during the incident.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Officials say the family took the child to the hospital before alerting authorities that the child was shot.

Police say the child was flown to Arnold Palmer Hospital.