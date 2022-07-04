Orlando police say no evidence of shooting after crowds run from Lake Eola Park

In the wake of another mass shooting, this time at a Fourth of July parade outside of Chicago, police were on higher alert at gatherings in Florida.

Thousands gathered to watch fireworks, listen to music, and shop around Lake Eola in Orlando. The fireworks were delayed by several minutes, finally getting underway at around 9:40 p.m. About ten minutes into the event, something prompted several attendees to run from the lake on the western side of the park near the Walt Disney Amphitheater.

After several confusing minutes, the Orlando Police Department tweeted that there was no threat to the public.

"To our community members now in Downtown Orlando, please know that there is NO evidence of a shooting in the area. Our officers are now working to secure the area. There is NO public safety hazard at this time," the agency tweeted.

Still, several families and friends were separated during the panic and that prompted the Orlando Police Department to establish a Family Reunification Designated Area at N. Rosalind Ave. and E. Robinson St. An Orlando deputy police chief tells FOX 35 that there were about a dozen injuries from a stampede.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted moments later that the panic was prompted by noise during the fireworks show but no other details were immediately released.

Police were there in large numbers like at any other big event, but Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said the shooting in Illinois is just another reminder for them to be vigilant.

There were both on and off-duty officers and people back at their crime center monitoring cameras all around the area.

Chief Rolón said they're used to handling large events and there are a lot of layers of security, but they're always adjusting.

He says it's crucial for citizens to report any suspicious activity.

"It’s not uncommon for us to host huge events, like the one we’re going to host tonight," Rolón said. "Incidents like this do remind us that our alert status must always be high. Our awareness must always be high. But also a reminder to our citizens that we need their help to keep our community safe."

Chief Rolón also stressed that people going to large events like this one, especially in groups, should have a plan and a place to meet and regroup if something does happen.