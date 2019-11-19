Chicago officer shot during gun battle with bank robbery suspect, police say

A Chicago police officer was shot by an alleged bank robbery suspect Tuesday in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The officer was wounded during a gun battle with the suspect in the 4300 block of West Irving Park Road, according to Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The officer was grazed in the head and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Guglielmi said via Twitter. A condition was not immediately known, but Guglielmi also tweeted the officer “is responsive and talking at the hospital.”

Two other people were wounded, according to the Chicago Fire Department. A 15-year-old boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital and a 20-year-old man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Both are in critical condition.

Dozens of police cars converged on the scene as helicopters hovered overhead.

Advertisement

Further information was not immediately available.

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Mayor Lori Lightfoot asked Chicagoans to pray for the injured officer in a tweet Tuesday night.

“Tonight, our hearts are breaking as we’re reminded of the service and sacrifice our officers make every day to protect us and keep our communities safe,” she said.