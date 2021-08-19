Ceremony being held to honor fallen Daytona Beach officer

article

A ceremony will be held Thursday in honor of fallen Daytona Beach Officer Jason Raynor.

Raynor was shot in the line of duty in June and died Tuesday night.

At 11 a.m. on Thursday, Police Chief Jakari Young will lead a service outside the Daytona Beach Police Department headquarters. A wreath will be laid at the memorial site.

The public is invited to attend. A GoFundMe page for Officer Raynor is nearing $400,000.

Following the passing of Officer Raynor on Tuesday, a charging affidavit from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office shows that the man suspected of shooting him, Othal Wallace, now faces a 'First Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer' charge. This is a capital offense with enhancements and FOX 35 News legal analysts say that could lead to a death penalty case.

