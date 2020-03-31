Central Florida leaders crack down on stay-at-home, social distancing orders

article

Local leaders are taking action by cracking down on social distancing violators and those not following the stay-at-home orders.

When Orlando police officers are out patrolling and they notice a large gathering or people not abiding by the orders, they will provide a new flyer outlining what residents can and cannot do during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since last week, Orange County and the City of Orlando have been under a stay-at-home order.

Yet according to police, too many people continue to gather in public places as coronavirus cases rise.

“We may not be at our peak,” Chief Orlando Rolon said. “Let me tell you, it looks like it’s projecting to go up higher. Having said that, it is vital, it is critical that we adhere to the stay-at-home order.”

Anyone found violating the stay-at-home or social distancing orders could face a second-degree misdemeanor, which is punishable up to a $500 fine and possible jail time.

So far, no arrests have been made, but it could get to that point if police encounter repeat offenders.

“The last thing we want to do is arrest someone as a result of what has been put in place,” Rolon said. “That’s not our intent here, but if someone is blatantly not adhering to the rules or is trying to challenge those rules that have been set in place - which are meant to keep everyone safe -we will take that action if needed.”

The chief said residents can report non-essential businesses and large gatherings violating the order by calling the non-emergency phone numbers.

Last weekend, a few hundred people gathered inside a Tampa church despite a stay-at-home order.

“That type of congregation or getting people in those types of clusters is not a good thing,” Rolon said. “We’re all in this together, but we have got to do our part protecting not only ourselves, our families, our first responders to make sure we don’t overwhelm our system.”

Rolon said after what happened at the church in Tampa, the department has received tips of other churches planning to hold congregations this weekend.

He said his officers will be reaching out to those institutions advising them not to gather, but find alternative ways to spread their message.