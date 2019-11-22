Central Florida law firm to give out turkey's to needy families ahead of Thanksgiving

article

It's a yearly tradition to make sure every family has food on the table for Thanksgiving.

The Pendas Law Firm will be holding their 11th annual Turkey Giveaway in Orlando on Nov. 26 at their location at 625 E. Colonial Drive. They'll begin giving out the turkey's at 8:30 a.m.

Each year, Lou Pendas and his associates gather together to distribute turkey's to families ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Lines usually begin forming hours ahead of time.

Owner Lou Pendas started the tradition after a client of his fell on hard times. He noticed that many families were struggling during the recession and wanted to do something to help.

"I figured eventually we would fade this out because there wouldn't be a need and here we are with a great economy, and there's still an unbelievable need," he told FOX 35 News last year. "As long as the need is there, we'll be there to help out."

Any and all families are welcome to come by for a free turkey, although it is on a first come, first served basis.

In addition to the Orlando location, the law firm's locations in Jacksonville, Tampa, Fort Myers, and Miami will also be handing out turkey's to families.

