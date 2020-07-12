Central Florida deputies search for missing elderly woman who experiences memory loss
article
DEBARY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says that 82-year-old Marjorie Lawson Bryon is missing.
They say that she was last seen at her home in DeBary on Saturday night.
She is described as five-feet, two-inches tall with grey and white hair. She is said to have a thin build as well.
Marjorie reportedly experiences memory loss and may not be able to answer questions.
