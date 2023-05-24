Celebrities, political figures react to the death of legendary singer Tina Turner

article

The sudden passing of music icon Tina Turner Wednesday shocked the entertainment world and fans.

Turner, 83, died at her home in Switzerland after a long illness, Sky News and the Daily Mail reported.

Celebrities nationwide reacted to the news on the legendary singer.

Actress Halle Berry wrote "I’ll never forget this day at the Legends Ball when I met Tina Turner! She rearranged me with her conversation, her spirit, her depth of character, her grace and most of all her ability to be ordinary and a LEGEND at the time! The world will be missing one bright light tonight!"

Rapper Nicki Minaj wrote "Omg, I just saw that Tina Turner passed. Legend & Icon & that doesn’t even scratch the surface. May she rest in perfect peace & may her legacy of brilliance & resilience live on forever. #SimplyTheBest."

"TINA TURNER DIES AGED 83 "I will see you in the sky tonight..." Sad to hear of the passing of Tina Turner, the legendary singer whose career dated back to 1960 with the release of her first recording: A Fool in Love as Ike and Tina Turner," singer David Bowie wrote.

Musician Keith Urban tweeted "I just heard about Tina Turner’s passing, and it hit my heart. I’m immediately hearing THAT VOICE, I’m seeing THAT ENERGY, and I’m feeling that strength, sensuality, determination, and passion. That LIFE FORCE. I’m grateful that we have the music and the performances — the source for SO much of what you hear and see in countless other artists to this day. A matchless imprint. Thank you for everything you gave Tina."

Singer Mariah Carey tweeted "The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more - an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer. To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in Peace, Queen."

"This is a sad day for music. The Queen of Rock’n’Roll has passed. Tina Turner, we honor you ! Your legacy will live forever. U showed us all what it means to have the grit and determination to never stop, no matter what life throws our way ! Thank u for all you’ve given us. Now rest in peace !" Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson shared.

Singer Aaron Neville posted "Sad to hear about the great Tina Turner passing today. Me and my brothers, the mighty Neville Brothers toured Europe with Tina in 1990. She showed us much love and respect. I know she has a place in the heavenly band. Much love and respect from the Neville family. RIP."

Legendary rock musician Mick Jagger wrote "I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."

"Tina Turner was an icon, whom we loved for her voice, her dancing, and her spirit. As we honor her, let’s also reflect on her resilience, and think about all the greatness that can follow our darkest days. Thank you for sharing your gifts with us, Tina. You’re simply the best," actor Forest Whitaker posted.

Acclaimed author Stephen King posted "Tina Turner: Simply the best."

Journalist Maria Sriver said "Tina Turner was iconic, talented, and fierce. What a journey. What a life, filled with great highs and great lows. She left an abusive marriage. She found love again. She made her way in this world, selling millions of albums. She became a mother, she experienced terrible sadness, and she still kept going. She brought joy to so many, even when she was experiencing such tragedy. I’ve always admired her. I first met her as a teenager and followed her throughout her inspiring life. May we honor Tina, and may we continue to play her music loudly and dance! #simplythebest"

In a video posted on Twitter, rap legend Grandmaster Flash wrote in his caption "My condolences to the Turner family rest in peace Tina Turner you will be missed."

"Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in Paradise Tina Turner. Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all," singer Ciara tweeted.

"Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth."

"Beloved Grand and Glorious Ms. Tina Turner Your pain became my power. Your strength became my courage. Your legs taught me to walk away. Your voice gave me the words to speak my truth. Thank you for every song you sang, every dance you danced, every prayer you prayer for yourself that grew me into who I Am. Om Mani Padme Hum! Rest In Peace Beloved, Grand Queen. I will continue to live all that you demonstrated with love," author and producer Iyanla Vanzant shared.

"Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll & first Black artist to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone, has died at 83. This pioneer was a true music icon & embodiment of resilience who so many Black women admired. Our esteem for her strength will live on! Rest In Power, Tina, Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump posted.

"Love live the Queen! RIP Tina Turner," actor Wendell Pierce wrote.

"A life to celebrate…Rest In Peace Queen Tina Turner," actress Holly Robinson Peete shared.

Actor George Takei wrote "A true legend has passed. Tina Turner has died at the age of 83. She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the Private Dancer in our hearts. She showed us that love really does has everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it. Rest now, Proud Mary. Raise your voice high in the heavens. You were always simply The Best."

"RIP Tina Turner. Simply, the best," TV personality Piers Morgan wrote.

"What’s love got to do with it? Everything, Tina Turner showed with her remarkable life. Rest in deserved peace," former Attorney General Eric Holder tweeted.

CNN anchor Jim Acosta tweeted "Singer. Icon. Tina Turner has passed away at the age of 83. RIP."

With admirers ranging from Beyoncé to Mick Jagger, Turner was one of the world's most successful entertainers, known for a core of pop, rock and rhythm and blues favorites: "Proud Mary," "Nutbush City Limits," "River Deep, Mountain High," and the hits she had in the '80s, among them "What's Love Got to Do with It," "We Don't Need Another Hero" and a cover of Al Green's "Let's Stay Together."

She sold more than 150 million records worldwide, won 12 Grammys, was voted along with Ike into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 (and on her own in 2021) and was honored at the Kennedy Center in 2005, with Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey among those praising her.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.










