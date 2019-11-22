Celebrate '30 Days of Christmas' in Downtown Orlando

article

The City of Orlando is getting in on the holiday spirit.

Every night starting December 2, visitors in the Church Street district will be treated to holiday decor, light shows, live entertainment and horse-drawn carriage rides.

Plus, the event promises there will be snow!

On the event's '30 Days of Christmas in Downtown Orlando' Facebook page, it says snow and music light shows will run nightly at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Live entertainment is scheduled Thursday through Sundays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to the page.

It also says there will be free horse-drawn carriage rides on Thursdays and Fridays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On December 8, you can catch story time with Santa at The Floridabilt from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and cookie decorating at Lion's Pride from noon to 2 p.m.

Visit the event's Facebook page to learn more.