Cases of coronavirus in Florida up to 18, including 1 in Central Florida

article

Several news cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, have been announced in Florida, health officials say.

The latest case was reported out of Broward County on Sunday.

The Florida Department of Health said the patient is a 67-year-old man who is currently in isolation.

This latest case marks the third case in Broward County.

On Saturday, three new presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus were identified.

One is in Manatee County and the person is reportedly isolated and being appropriately cared for. Another was reported in Okaloosa County. The patient, identified as a 61-year-old woman, has a recent history of travel and is isolated currently. The third patient is in Volusia County and is a 66-year-old woman and also has a recent history of travel.

Advertisement

The patient in Volusia County is Central Florida's first 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus. She will be quarantined until she is clear.

As of Sunday, there are 18 positive cases of COVID-19 tied to Florida.

SEE THE CDC'S FACT SHEET ON CORONAVIRUS CASES IN FLORIDA

There have been two deaths, so far, in Florida due to the coronavirus.

Both patients were in their 70s with underlying health conditions.

China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy have previously been identified as areas of concern for coronavirus.

On Sunday, the U.S. State Department said U.S. citizens, especially with underlying health conditions, should not travel on cruise ships.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has activated a Level II to coordinate the state's response to COVID-19.

He asks that critical support be provided to the Florida Department of Health and county health departments.

“I have directed the Division of Emergency Management to activate to Level II to ensure our state has all the necessary resources engaged as we respond to COVID-19,” said Governor DeSantis. “It is critical that we proactively coordinate all state resources to mitigate the threat and contain COVID-19. I urge all Floridians to take necessary precautions and follow hygiene guidelines issued by the Surgeon General and Florida Department of Health.”

The symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Symptoms sometimes don't show up until 14 days after infection.

To prevent exposure, avoid contact with people who are sick. Health officials advise that you also regularly and effectively wash your hands, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, cover sneezes and coughs with tissues, and stay home if you are sick.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have.

It may also be beneficial to wear a face mask prior to an appointment.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be.

If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick.

SEE FOX 35'S COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE CORONAVIRUS