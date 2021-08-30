Cargo ship anchored in San Francisco Bay after crew develop COVID-like symptoms

Several crew members were removed from a cargo ship and transported to San Francisco hospitals Monday afternoon after it was reported that a number of them on-board developed COVID-like symptoms.

Authorities said 19 crew members working on the Global Striker, a bulk carrier ship, believed they had contracted the virus and reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard for medical attention.

Keep up with the news by downloading KTVU's news app and subscribing to our newsletter

The crew members were removed from the ship and brought to Pier 26 where they were met by San Francisco firefighters for evaluation. Fire officials said six of them were transported to hospitals in the city with mild flu-like COVID symptoms.

Officials have not confirmed if any of those patients who are receiving medical attention are infected with the virus.

Advertisement

Those remaining crew members will quarantine on the Global Streaker, anchored just south of the Bay Bridge.