Car crash involving Orange County school bus with children on board

Orange County Fire Rescue is on the scene after a car crash involving an Orange County school bus.

The crash happened at Seidel Dr. and Bowery Dr. Thursday morning.

According to fire rescue, 21 children were on board at the time. None of them were hurt.

The bus driver was transported to a nearby hospital. Officials say additional rescue has been requested for the driver of the car.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.