California governor scolds beachgoers who didn't heed social distancing

Gov. Gavin Newsom started his daily news conference on Monday by scolding beachgoers in Southern California for getting too close to each other over the weekend.

The images on the beach in Orange and Ventura counties on Saturday were not what should have happened, Newsom said.

"We have to manage and augment our behavior," Newsom said.

He said he's not talking about the person who wants to get outside and walk a dog on the beach. But he is talking about crowds flouting the law and setting the state back on finally reopening.

Over the weekend, a spring heat wave lured tens of thousands of people to the seaside town in Orange County, where residents compared the crowd size to something typically seen on July 4.

Visitors cruised around seaside neighborhoods searching for parking and packed the sidewalks that are inches from people’s front yards, said Diane Dixon, a councilwoman whose district runs along the beach.

“The residents are accustomed to summer visitors. This is not an issue in normal times. But in a pandemic it creates at lot of concerns, and our older residents are especially at risk,” Dixon said.

Neighboring Huntington Beach also saw big gatherings, despite the closure of beach parking lots and metered parking restricted along the Pacific Coast Highway.

Newsom noted that the majority of the people who went to the coastline acted appropriately, specifically calling out those in San Diego and in San Mateo County, because "we had strong guidelines that were abided by."

Newsom said that it likely will be months before shelter-in-place and social distancing rules will change enough so that crowds can safely go back to the beach.

Until that time, he said, "let's just get through this thing together. The worst thing we can do is rest on our laurels and think this virus has gone away."

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif. The Associated Press contributed to this report.