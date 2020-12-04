Businesses in Orange County to face fines for violating CDC guidelines

Orange County will begin fining businesses that do not adhere to coronavirus safety guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Mayor Jerry Demings announced on Friday.

An executive order signed by Mayor Demings calls for a fine of up to $5,000 per day for businesses that do not enforce the county's mask mandate or social distancing. The order takes effect on Sunday.

"For weeks now, I have pleaded with our community to do the right thing to help us help you. We have asked for voluntary compliance following the CDC guidelines during this public health crisis," Demings said at a Friday news conference, "but unfortunately, we've had a few businesses that have refused to comply and it is time that we hold them accountable."

Demings added that the goal is to "target the few bad actors" who are putting "their profits over people.”

While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to issue fines for safety violations across the state, Mayor Demings has created an executive order that will permit the county to fine businesses $500 to $1,000 for the first violation and $5,000 per day for repeat violations, with a $15,000 cap per violation.