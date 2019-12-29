Buoy washed away from South Carolina draws crowds in New Smyrna Beach

article

A buoy washed up on the shore at New Symrna Beach and it's drawing big crowds this weekend.

The buoy, that could be compared to the size of an SUV, washed up on New Smyrna Beach days ago.

The buoy had large crowds of people taking pictures in front of it Sunday.

One family tells FOX 35 News that they traveled two hours to see it.

The coast guard says the buoy is originally from South Carolina and has been missing since 2017.

Officials are in the process of moving it offshore.

Advertisement

A crew is expected to use a crane to move it on Monday.

Buoys are typically chained to a large concrete block in the ocean.

The coast guard can’t say how this one got loose, but says rusty chains could have caused it to break away.

Officials will access the condition of the buoy to see if it can be restored.