Brush fire shuts down I-4 in DeLand near mile marker 123

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says Interstate 4 was shut down in both directions due to a forest fire.

Officials say it's burning in the area of mile marker 123 in DeLand.

(Courtesy: riggsboi26_twin)

(Courtesy: riggsboi26_twin)

The Florida Highway Patrol in Orlando tweeted: "I-4 shut down in Volusia County, due to a brush fire. If you are traveling eastbound you will have to exit at SR-44 (mm118). Westbound is shut down at I-95. We have westbound traffic making a u-turn at MM 123 until closures in place. Use 511 on your phone for updates."