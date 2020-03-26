Broward election workers test positive for COVID-19

article

Two people who worked at separate precincts in Broward County during last week’s primary election have tested positive for the coronavirus, local election officials said Thursday.

One of the two poll workers was stationed at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Hollywood on March 17, according to a public advisory issued by Broward County Supervisor of Elections Pete Antonacci's office.

The other person worked at the David Park Community Center, also in Hollywood, on Election Day and also worked at an early voting site in Weston, the advisory said.

“County staff as well as other poll workers at those locations have been notified of the situation and have been advised to take appropriate steps,” the elections office said in Thursday's notice.

The advisory was meant to alert voters who cast ballots at any of the locations and who “may wish to take appropriate steps and seek medical advice.”

The Broward cases are the first identified coronavirus cases involving poll workers who had contact with people on Election Day or during early voting. Florida was one of three states that went ahead with the presidential preference primary election, even as governors in other states canceled elections due to the novel coronavirus, which causes a respiratory infection known as COVID-19.

Local elections officials tried to curb the spread of the highly contagious disease by providing poll workers and election sites with hand sanitizer, soap and disinfectant wipes.