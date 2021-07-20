Brightline gets support on Orlando-to-Tampa route as Universal pushes for I-Drive stop

Bightline has cleared a big hurdle as the Central Florida Expressway Authority has thrown its support behind the company's plan to connect Orlando International Airport and Tampa.

Brightline is studying the expansion. The company is in talks with the Florida Department of Transportation on how to build it along the Interstate 4 corridor.

Also up for discussion is whether a stop should be included near International Drive and the Orange County Convention Center, something Universal Orlando is advocating. It also has the support of the International Drive Resort Area Chamber of Commerce.

"We heard that Universal would be willing to invest 17 acres of land and perhaps other dollars to make the connection from the Orlando International Airport to the I-Drive corridor a viable option," said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Tuesday.

"We believe in the Convention Center route, and yes, we have a vested interest because we are located near International Drive. I bet we have the same vested interest as Disney does, which is connectivity with the airport,," said John Sprouls is the executive vice president of Universal Parks and Resorts.

Artist rendering of a proposed Intermodal Station for Mass Transportation at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

