2 officers shot at Bridgewater College, shooter in custody

A Virginia State police officer and a campus safety officer were shot Tuesday on campus at Bridgewater College, according to police.

According to a statement issued by the private liberal arts college, at approximately 1: 20 p.m. officers from several departments – including the Virginia State Police, Bridgewater College police, and the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office – responded to a report of an active shooter at the school.

They were notified that two officers had been shot, and the armed suspect had fled the premises.

Students and staff were alerted of the situation and were forced to shelter in place.

After authorities performed a massive search operation, a suspect was apprehended nearly thirty minutes later.

Police say the male shooter has been taken into custody.

At 1:24 p.m., the Bridgewater College news account tweeted that there were reports of an active shooter.

"This is not a test. More info to come," Bridgewater News wrote.

The account tweeted that state police arrived on the scene and the situation was ongoing.

The incident escalated to Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who took to Twitter to say that he had been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College.

"The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene," Youngkin tweeted. "I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement."

The school community is being asked to stay under lockdown and remain patient while police continue to investigate the matter.

