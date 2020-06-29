Brevard County to discuss possible mask order

On Tuesday, the Brevard County Commission will discuss a proposal by Commissioner Bryan Lober to make masks mandatory until the COVID-19 numbers improve.

The proposal needs to be seconded, then it could go to a vote. However, some commissioners tell FOX 35 News that they have already decided on the issue. Commissioner John Tobia from District 3 will be a no vote.

"To make it mandatory to talk about penalties, that’s the wrong direction to go at this time," Tobia said.

Commissioner Lober has taken strong positions before for COVID-19 response. For a time, he was calling for all beaches in the county to be closed, but that measure failed to get the support necessary to make it official. Then, the cities in Brevard County took it on themselves to pass local ordinances limiting beach access.

Mayors around the county have signaled that if the mask mandate fails at the county level, they will not try to do it at the local level.

"If we do nothing and the numbers keep going the way that they’re going we could be in a situation where the hospitals may not be able to provide service in a month to six weeks," Lober said.

There are five commissioners, so three "yes" votes are needed to get this over the line. Commissioners meet on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.