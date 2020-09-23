Breonna Taylor: Grand jury to announce findings in case Wednesday

A grand jury in Kentucky is scheduled to present its findings to a judge Wednesday in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical worker who was shot multiple times by officers on March 13.

An announcement said the report will be presented at 1:15 p.m. ET in Frankfort. Afterward, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron planned to hold a news conference to discuss the grand jury report.

It comes as people await a decision from Kentucky's attorney general on whether charges will be filed against the Louisville police officers involved in the shooting.

On Monday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency due to the potential for civil unrest, hours after police said they would restrict access in the city's downtown area. The mayor and police said they were trying to plan ahead of time to protect both demonstrators and the people who live and work there.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron has declined to set a deadline for his decision. Earlier this month, he remarked that “an investigation, if done properly, cannot follow a certain timeline.”

Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder said officials from Cameron’s office have promised to try to give authorities a heads-up.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the measures taken by Louisville police is due to the intense scrutiny of the Taylor case, in Louisville and around the country.

“The national attention here is so great, the potential for outsiders so significant, the possibility of someone taking something peaceful and trying to turn it into something that’s not, is all there,” Beshear said during his daily COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.

Mayor Fischer said the goal of officials “is ensuring space and opportunity for potential protesters to gather and express their First Amendment rights after the announcement.”

“At the same time, we are preparing for any eventuality to keep everyone safe,” he said.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said it was placing barricades around Jefferson Square Park, where protests over Taylor’s death have been held, and the perimeter of the downtown area; allowing only pedestrians in the blocks immediately surrounding the park; restricting vehicle traffic in other areas of downtown and limiting access to parking garages.

The department apologized for any inconveniences to workers and downtown residents.

“However, public safety is our number one priority, and it would be irresponsible if we did not take preemptive action to preserve it," the statement said.

Taylor was shot by officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation in the late evening. The warrant used was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. The officers fired after Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot that struck an officer. Walker said he didn't know police were at the door and thought it was an intruder.

The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.

Officer Brett Hankison was fired from the city’s police department June 23. A termination letter sent to him by Schroeder said the white officer had violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he “wantonly and blindly” shot 10 rounds of gunfire into Taylor’s apartment.

Hankison, Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly, Officer Myles Cosgrove and the detective who sought the warrant, Joshua Jaynes, were placed on administrative reassignment after the shooting.

Large protests over Taylor’s death, that at times became violent, erupted in late May in the city but most demonstrations since then have been peaceful. The case set off a national cry for “justice for Breonna Taylor,” and celebrities, athletes, activists and Taylor’s family for months have pushed Cameron to criminally charge the officers involved in the raid.

Last week, the city of Louisville settled a lawsuit from Taylor’s family for $12 million and pledged several police reforms as part of the agreement.

Meanwhile, the officer who was shot in the leg by Taylor's boyfriend the night police entered her apartment wrote an email to fellow officers telling them that with their actions, Fischer and top police officials had “failed all of us in epic proportions.”

In the email, published by news outlets Tuesday and confirmed by his attorney, Mattingly wrote, “I know we did the legal, moral and ethical thing that night.”

Walker, told police he fired one round after Taylor’s door was broken down and Mattingly entered. Walker said he thought someone was breaking into the house and didn’t know that it was police who were entering.

Referring to protesters, Mattingly added that police officers should not be in a position “that allows thugs to get in your face and yell, curse and degrade you.”

His attorney, Kent Wicker, told The Associated Press in an email that Mattingly's email was “expressing his support for (fellow officers) and their work during these difficult times.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.