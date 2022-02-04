Bomb threat prompts evacuations at West Shore Jr./Sr. High in Brevard County: officials

article

West Shore Jr./Sr. High in Brevard County is currently in a shelter-in-place due to a bomb threat received on Friday, school officials said.

"We are in process of evacuating students and staff to a designated safety zone out of an abundance of caution as we work with law enforcement to sweep the campus."

Officials are asking people to not come to the school at this time.

"We must keep the building clear and allow our law enforcement partners to complete their investigation."

