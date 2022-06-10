Body of missing mother found in Palmetto ditch, Manatee deputies say

article

The body of a missing Manatee County mother has been found in Palmetto, authorities said.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Stephanie Shenefield's body was discovered Thursday night in a ditch.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation but said her cause of death is unknown.

A $16,000 reward had previously been offered for information leading to Shenefield's safe return.

Investigators said she had a medical condition and recently had demonstrated behavior that had those closest to her concerned.

Shenefield was supposed to attend a concert Friday evening in Ybor City with a friend, but never showed up. When she then missed a shift at work on Sunday, her friends filed a missing persons report.

Loved ones said it was unlike the mother of two to leave and not be in contact with anyone.

Sheriff Rick Wells is expected to provide additional information on the death investigation during an 11 a.m. press conference.