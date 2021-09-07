Coast Guard: Body found offshore in Port Canaveral, not yet identified

article

The Coast Guard said a good Samaritan spotted a body in the water off the coast of Port Canaveral on Tuesday.

Officials said the Samaritan spotted the body in the water about eight miles southeast of Port Canaveral.

A boat from the Port Canaveral Coast Guard station went out and recovered the body.

Officials said the body was given to the medical examiner's office to be identified.

It's unclear if the body could be of a missing Daytona Beach attorney who went missing on Friday.

The Coast Guard said late Monday night that it is suspending its search for missing diver, Jim Evans.

The Coast Guard tweeted, "The USCG has suspended the search for a 50-yr-old male diver who went missing Friday 30 miles east of #DaytonaBeach. Mult CG units & partners searched approximately 5, 297 sq mil for 100 search hrs."

