Bodies of 2 women found in burning home in Leesburg

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is questioning a man after they say the bodies of two women were found in a burning home.

Deputies responded to the residence on East Dale Street in Leesburg just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving a call about a shooting.

"Upon arrival, a 57-year-old white male was observed coming out of the residence which was on fire," the sheriff's office said.

The remains of two females were discovered inside the home.

Detectives say the man is cooperating while being questioned.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.