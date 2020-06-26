'Black Lives Matter' street mural expected to be complete on Saturday

article

Around 300 people took part in painting a Black Lives Matter mural in Downtown Orlando on Friday.

It's located on Rosalind Avenue, between Washington Street and Robinson Street.

It’s a symbol of solidarity.

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill said, "I think this is a phenomenal day, moving the city in the right direction."

A 400-foot-long Black Lives Matter mural is being painted on Rosalind Avenue.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said, "To reaffirm Orlando’s commitment to take action to stop racial injustice and inequality."

Kids like 11-year-old Keyshawn got a chance to take part in the historic painting.

"It’s actually fun because we are making the community better," he said.

Christian Willis showed up on Monday to see the start of the mural.

He said, "It’s fun, educational for me. Gives me something to do."

The mural will cost $20,000.

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill organized the effort.

She said it’s also educational for the kids.

"With this, we are creating a summer curriculum program so that they can understand what the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement is."

But not everyone was happy with Friday's event.

A Black Lives Matter protester was escorted out after some activists expressed their disapproval of the mural.

Activist T.J. Legacy-Cole said he and other protesters still haven’t met with city leaders.

He said they want changes, not a mural.

"Protesters did not march for paint. We did not march for symbolism. What we marched for was substantial change. Police reform," Legacy-Cole said.

He said this is just a photo op.

But Commissioner Hill said the mural is about healing.

"All voices aren’t going to agree with many of the things you’re doing to heal. Some people are married to the protests and they don’t want to see healing. And that’s black and white."

Little Keyshawn said he's proud to take part in painting the mural.

"Those protesters over there are thinking we are doing manual labor, and we are having fun and stuff," he said.

The mural is supposed to be complete on Saturday.