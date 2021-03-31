Biden to reveal $2.25T infrastructure plan Wednesday afternoon

President Joe Biden will reveal his plans for improving the country’s infrastructure on Wednesday, and how he intends to cover its lofty price tag.

In the same city he launched his presidential bid two years ago, the president will travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to introduce his $2.25 trillion plan for America’s infrastructure, dubbed "Build Back Better."

Biden has committed $620 billion towards rebuilding the nation’s roads, bridges and highways. But the scope of his proposal far exceeds transportation.

President Joe Biden talks to reporters during the first news conference of his presidency in the East Room of the White House on March 25, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden’s plan is about "building an infrastructure of the future."

The plan also commits $650 billion for projects that will include electrical grid improvements, expanding broadband internet access and updates to water systems.

Another $400 billion will go to home care for the elderly and disabled. And $580 billion is for manufacturing and training.

Fresh off of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package signed into law earlier this month and other stimulus bills that passed last year, 21 Senate Democrats are pressing the White House to consider including recurring direct payments and extended jobless benefits in the Biden infrastructure plan.

Critics are concerned additional new spending could prove detrimental to interest rates and the national debt.

But Biden plans to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% in an attempt to limit new spending and pay for his projects over time.

Even so, the measure is sure to face resistance from Republicans in Congress. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R - La., said if approved, Biden’s new spending and corporate tax would have a negative impact on the economy, the Associated Press reported.

"It seems like President Biden has an insatiable appetite to spend more money and raise people’s taxes," Scalise said.

The White House holds a different position, saying raising the corporate tax makes the tax code fair. The administration said 91 Fortune 500 companies paid nothing in federal corporate taxes in 2018.

Reporters pressed Psaki on Tuesday about other funding ideas — including raising taxes on America’s wealthy and an estate tax. Even so, she declined to "get too far ahead of the president," saying Biden would reveal more on Wednesday.

"Again, I’m not going to get too far ahead of the president’s own speech and proposal," she said, "and I know we’ll be previewing it more in the next 24 hours, but he believes that there’s more that can be done to make the corporate tax code fair; to reward work, not wealth; to ensure that we can invest in the future industries that are going to help all people in this country."

Democrats hold slim majorities in both chambers of Congress, meaning if Republicans can’t convince moderate Democrats to vote against Biden’s proposal, it can pass along party lines.

This story was reported from Atlanta.