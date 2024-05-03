Beekeeper faces eviction over bees despite holding permit

Beekeeper Mike Powers faced an unexpected eviction from his Conway neighborhood home in Orange County due to neighbors' complaints about the presence of bees in his backyard.

Despite possessing a permit for the bees, authorities condemned his house, forcing him to leave until he could demonstrate his right to keep the insects on his property.

Upon inspection, authorities discovered hundreds of bees in Powers' backyard garden, where he also maintains numerous fruit trees and vegetable plants. The complaint, lodged by a neighbor, cited concerns about bee stings experienced while outside her property.

Powers, however, asserted the legality of his beekeeping activities, emphasizing to the inspector that the bees were kept in managed hives and posed no threat.

"I said, 'These are honey bees. They're not infesting my building or inside my house. They're in my backyard in a managed hive. These are European honey bees.' She said, 'No, they're dangerous,'" Powers explained.

Despite contacting a lawyer and state officials, Powers was compelled to temporarily vacate his residence and destroy some of the bees while the situation was resolved.

State officials confirmed the legality of Powers' beekeeping operation, providing documentation to support his case. However, Powers expressed distress over the eviction and the uncertainty surrounding his homeownership.

"I'm worried. Are they gonna try to sell my house out from under me? What's going to happen here? Suddenly, I don't own my own home anymore? It was very stressful."

In response, Orange County clarified that while a notice was issued, the county lacked legal authority to forcibly remove occupants from the home. Once the nature of the bees was understood, the case was closed.

Florida law mandates that all bee colonies be registered and inspected by the Department of Agriculture, underscoring the regulatory framework governing beekeeping activities in the state.