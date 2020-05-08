Baby Magnolia is Gerber's 2020 'spokesbaby'

article

Meet Magnolia Earl.

The precious baby from Ross, California has been announced as the winner of Gerber's 10th Annual Photo Search!

Magnolia, who will celebrate her first birthday this Saturday, was chose out of 327,000 entries after she quickly "captured the hearts of the judging panel with her joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze," the announcement read.

"As the newest Gerber Spokesbaby, Magnolia represents every Gerber baby, and her family’s story serves as a reminder of what unites all parents and drives everyone at Gerber: the promise to do anything for baby."

Courtney Earl, Magnolia's mother, said they received a phone call on May 9, 2019 from the adoption agency that an expectant mom was in labor and wanted to talk to them.

"We pulled off the highway, got a chance to connect with her amazing birth parents, and a few hours later, this sweet baby girl was born. Adoption is incredibly special to our family’s story. Winning Photo Search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia’s story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are made.”

Magnolia has two older sisters, Whitney and Charlotte, who are also adopted. The family says the three girls play all the time and enjoy splashing in the kiddie poll and singing the Baby Shark song!

In addition to representing Gerber on social media and marketing campaigns, Magnolia and her family were rewarded a $25,000 cash prize, $1,000 in Gerber Childrenswear, $1,000 from Walmart and phones with a year of free unlimited service from Verizon.

“Congratulations to the Earl family! We’re excited to provide Baby Magnolia with an adorable new wardrobe for her reign as Gerber’s 2020 Spokesbaby!” said Maria Montaño, President and CEO of Gerber Childrenswear.