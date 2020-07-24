AZDPS: Teen girl dead, another girl in critical condition after being kidnapped by uncle in Phoenix

A 13-year-old girl is dead and another 12-year-old girl has been hospitalized in critical condition after their uncle kidnapped them in Phoenix, police say.

The two girls had been found injured on July 22 near the US 60 near milepost 116 in Wickenburg, with at least one of them suffering a serious head injury, according to the official police report. The 12-year-old was taken to a Phoenix hospital in critical condition.

Authorities later learned that the two girls had been kidnapped.

Troopers later found the girl's uncle, 27-year-old Carlos Eduardo Mora, wearing blood-stained clothing at a nearby gas station.

Mora had been in a family home in Phoenix with the two girls, their mother and another man when they decided to visit a convenience store, officials say.

Advertisement

The unidentified man, who had planned on driving them, had briefly went back inside the home when Mora jumped into the driver's seat and drove away with the girls sitting in the back seat.

Officials say the man tried to stop the uncle, but Mora hit him with his car before speeding away.

Family members tried to contact the two girls and heard screaming before the call disconnected, according to the police report.

Mora has been booked into Maricopa County Jail on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and car theft.

Victims' cousin speaks out

Family members identified one of the victims as 13-year-old Stephanie Chacon. The other victim was identified as Stephanie's sister, Hayli.

"The minute Haley was responsive, she was asking about her sister," Briana Campos.

Campos said Stephanie and Hayli were inseparable.

"They did everything together," said Campos. "They went to school together. They liked being around each other. You’re gonna have love for a sibling, but they were the closest in age."

FOX 10 also spoke with the mother of the suspect off-camera, who claimed that Phoenix Police took four hours to respond to the kidnapping.

GoFundMe for victim

https://www.gofundme.com/f/q7thp-funeral-for-stephanie

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: