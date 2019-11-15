Authorities searching for possible missing kayaker on Lake Jesup

article

Seminole County sheriff’s deputies are at Lake Jesup, along the St. Johns River, where they are investigating the discovery of an empty kayak found floating on the lake.

Just after 7:30 a.m., on Friday, a fisherman reported a kayak and oar floating in the water near Lake Jesup Park, located on the northwest side of the lake.

"Upon inspection of the kayak, detectives have reason to suspect it had been occupied at some point," said Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kim Cannaday.

Detectives are searching area residences, parks, and boat ramps for more clues. Anyone who may know of someone who expressed an intention to go kayaking or fishing, and has not been heard from since Friday morning or earlier in the week is asked to contact Detective Wilkerson at 40--665-6537.

This is a developing story.