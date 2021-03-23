Authorities investigate reports of active shooter at Yountville Veterans Home

The Napa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday asked people to avoid the area by the Yountville Veterans Home because authorities said they are investigating reports of an active shooter.

The sheriff's alert came just before 8:30 a.m.

Jestina Connors told KTVU that her mother, Suzanne Connors, who is a nearly 20-year veteran receptionist at the veterans home, called her this morning about 7:30 a.m. to say she was holed up in her office.

"I'm terrified and worried," the younger Connors said. "I was scrambling for any information I could find."

She and her mother were both on campus three years ago, when a former Army infantryman shot and killed three staff members at a veterans center in Yountville before killing himself was upset about his treatment and talked about shooting employees "several times" before the killings.

Advertisement

Connors said she was delivering her mother lunch that day and this incident is bringing back terrible memories.

Her mother has since been evacuated to a nearby church on campus and has been told to shelter in place.

The two have been texting nonstop to keep each other updated on what's going on.

More than 1,000 miles away, authorities in Boulder, Colo., announced identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect in the killing of 10 people, including a police officer, at a local supermarket.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold identified the suspect as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa from Arvada, Colo. and said he will be charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Herold said the suspect is hospitalized right now in stable condition and will be transferred shortly to the county jail.

Investigators don’t know yet why the suspect opened fire inside the grocery store as the investigation is in the early stages.

Texts between Jestina Connors and her mother, who is inside the veterans home church.

Law enforcement show up at the Yountville Veterans Home. Via Suzanne Connors March 23, 2021