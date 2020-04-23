Authorities investigate officer-involved shooting in Orlando that sends suspect to hospital

The Orlando Police Department says one of their officers has been involved in a shooting that has sent a suspect to the hospital.

The incident happened early Thursday evening at the Greyhound bus station, located at 555 North John Young Parkway.

Authorities said a man with a knife was seen cutting himself. Officers were called to the scene and when they arrived, they said the man did not immediately cooperate with their commands.

"At some point, he was actually moving around, and of course, as you know the bus terminal is very, very busy," said Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon. "As the officers were doing their best to try to get him to drop the weapon, he did not."

At that point, Chief Rolon said one of three officers who responded to the call shot the man. That man sustained non life-threatening injuries. No officers were hurt.

As is standard procedure with shootings involving police officers, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating. All three officers have been placed on administrative leave.