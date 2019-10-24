Authorities conduct dig at St. Cloud property after mom reported missing

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a woman who was first reported missing on Wednesday but has not been seen since Monday afternoon. They are asking for the public's help with any information on the whereabouts of Nicole Montalvo, 33.

Deputies said Montalvo dropped off her son with the child's father and grandparents at a home on Hixon Ave. in St. Cloud, around 5 p.m. on Monday. According to deputies, Montalvo was supposed to pick up her son from Harmony Community School on Tuesday afternoon, but she never showed up, and her cellphone has been turned off ever since.

"Anybody who has any information about her, we want to talk to them," said Osceola County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jacob Ruiz during a news conference on Thursday.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office first received word of Montalvo's disappearance on Wednesday, when deputies began searching for her. Part of that investigation has included a closer examination of a property in St. Cloud, where a dig is underway by crime scene technicians. Investigators have taped-off the yard and house in the 3900 block of Hixon Ave., where Montalvo's ex-husband lives.

"There's different kinds of buildings back there -- trailers and things like that, wooded area and a pond on the property. We are going to comb the entire property, so it's going to take quite a while," Ruiz said of the search efforts.

Advertisement

Authorities said there is a history of domestic violence between Montalvo and her ex-husband. Detectives said he is not cooperating in their investigation; however, he is not considered a suspect.

Montalvo was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222.