At least 2 injured in shooting at high school football game in Pleasantville, N.J.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ - Police are investigating a shooting at a high school football game in Pleasantville, New Jersey.
SkyFOX flew over the scene of the Pleasantville-Camden football game around 9 p.m. after gunshots rang out.
SkyFOX flew over the scene after gunshots rang out at a high school football game.
According to police, a juvenile and an adult were seriously injured. Their names and ages have not been released.
FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson reports police have recovered a firearm. No word on a suspect at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.