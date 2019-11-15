At least 2 adults, 1 child struck by car at Orlando bus stop

article

At least two adults and one child were hit by a vehicle while at a Lynx bus stop in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at Silver Star Rd. and Powers Dr. Friday morning.

FHP Sgt. Kim Montes tells Fox 35 that a car traveling eastbound on Silver Star went off the road and crashed at the bus stop.

At least two adults and one child were transported.

This is a developing story. Watch FOX 35 HERE for live updates.