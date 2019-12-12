Expand / Collapse search

Arrest made in fatal shooting at teenager’s birthday party

LAKE MARY, Fla. - An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a man at a teenager's birthday party. The shooting happened at a girl's quinceanera over the weekend.

Orange County investigators said they have not yet determined a motive as to why the victim, 25-year-old Miguel Gonzalez, was gunned down, but they have arrested 18-year old Pablo Jaimes for the deadly shooting.

Deputies said Jaimes was in a crowd of people who showed up at Club Fenix, at 2151 Ocoee Apopka Rd. in Ocoee, uninvited. Investigators said he was with the ex-boyfriend of the girl celebrating her birthday. That ex-boyfriend had been asked to leave the party earlier in the night. 

"Her ex-boyfriend arrives, family escorts him out and says, 'You are not wanted here.' He comes back around 11:44 and brings with him a bigger group of people," explained Bailey Myers with the Orange County Sheriff's Office. 

Jaimes was arrested on Wednesday at Apopka High School. He is now in custody and facing a second-degree murder charge. 