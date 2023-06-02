Army Specialist soldier pleads for equipment, family photos stolen from in car in Celebration

An Army Specialist says he's pleading to the public for help after a laptop with precious family photos and a bag full of Army equipment was stolen.

"Somebody broke into my car and took all of the stuff that I brought to drill," said Army Specialist Daniel Page.

He said thieves shattered the window of his Ford Explorer, outside his parent's home in Celebration, taking all his Army equipment. Now Osceola deputies are investigating.

He said he spent two to three thousand dollars replacing his uniforms and other items, but there was something else in his car that wasn’t replaceable.

"The thing that really crushed me, crushed my soul was my laptop with all my family photos had been taken," said Page. "Some of those are irreplaceable and my Grandfather’s not here anymore, and so he died a couple of years ago during COVID."

He said his grandfather was a disabled veteran.

Daniel admits, he should never have left everything inside his car, but had just finished drill and was exhausted.

"I’ve got to take some sort of ownership for leaving stuff in the car, But the thing I took for granted was I thought it was a safe area."

He hopes anyone that finds the laptop, which looks like this, will call the Osceola Sheriff’s Office.

There’s even a reward for anyone who turns it in.

" The laptop with the family photos, and we’re offering $1,000 to help return that safely," said Page.

Call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office if you find the laptop and equipment at 407-348-1100.