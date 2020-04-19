Armed suspect killed after hijacking DART bus, forcing driver to flee from police into Rowlett

article

An armed suspect who hijacked a DART bus was killed in Rowlett Sunday after holding the bus driver at gunpoint and forcing them to flee from officers.

DART police said this started at 11 a.m., when they got a report of an armed suspect who got onto a DART bus in Richardson, on Buckingham Road.

The suspect reportedly fired multiple shots, shattering several windows.

There was one other passenger on the bus at the time.

The suspect ordered the driver to take them to another location, and then held the driver at gunpoint, police said.

Police chased after the bus, through Richardson, Garland, Rowlett, and then into Rockwall.

The suspect shot at officers who were attempting to stop the bus, and officers did return fire.

Police were able to get it stopped in Rowlett, in the northbound lanes of President George Bush Turnpike, after using spike strips.

After the bus was stopped, the suspect got out, and was shot and killed, according to police. No further details have been released at this time.

Both the bus driver and passenger are safe.

DART police said one of their officers was shot, and a Garland officer was also shot. Both have non life-threatening injuries.

Dallas, Garland, and Rockwall police also assisted during the chase. Rockwall police said their officers did not fire any shots.

All lanes of the George Bush Turnpike in Rowlett are closed for investigation. Northbound traffic must exit at Main Street and southbound traffic must exit at Merritt Road.