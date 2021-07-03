Expand / Collapse search

9 arrested in armed standoff with Massachusetts police; shelter-in-place order lifted

By Jordan Smith
Published 
Updated 5 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team

Officials hold news conference on Massachusetts standoff

Authorities in Massachusetts held a news conference Saturday morning about an armed standoff that has left a major highway shut down and parts of the area under a shelter-in-place order. (Source: WFXT via FOX Edge)

WAKEFIELD, Mass. - State police arrested nine suspects after an hours-long armed standoff on a major highway just outside of Boston.

The standoff, which started around 2 a.m. when officers noticed two cars pulled over on Interstate 95 with hazard lights on, prompted shelter-in-place orders in some areas and caused major delays for holiday weekend travelers.

Authorities found between eight and 10 men wearing military-style gear armed with long guns and pistols. They refused to disarm themselves, claiming to be from a group "that does not recognize our laws," police told the Associated Press.

Massachusetts standoff leads to shelter-in-place order

Two men have been arrested in an armed standoff that has shut down a major highway in Massachusetts and left some areas under shelter-in-place orders.

According to WBZ, the men belong to the group called "The Rise of The Moors – The Moorish American Arms." They claim to be American nationals, rather than U.S. citizens.

MA standoff

Authorities found between eight and 10 men wearing military-style gear armed with long guns and pistols. (Source: Massachusetts State Police)

The men fled into the woods where two of them were arrested. Officers are using negotiators to communicate with the other seven suspects and took them into custody later in the morning.

Police said the shelter-in-place ordered for Wakefield and Reading have been lifted. Traffic flow has resumed on the southbound lanes of I-95 while the northbound lanes remain closed.

This story was reported from Atlanta.