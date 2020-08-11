Armed man who made threatening comments makes contact with deputy and Sheriff Chitwood, deputies say

article

A man who made threatening comments to harm himself and others is armed inside his vehicle and currently surrounded by officers at a hospital in DeLand, police say. He has made contact with Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and a deputy.

Law enforcement confirmed that the man is currently surrounded at AdventHealth in DeLand. He came there after spending a few minutes in the parking lot of City Hall and then driving around the city. Officers followed him to the hospital.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office and the Deland Police Department are both on scene. They have brought a drone and bomb robot units to assist.

They said that the man was inside his vehicle and armed. Just after 11:30 a.m., Sheriff Mike Chitwood and a deputy made contact with the subject.

DeLand's City Hall was placed on lockdown earlier on Monday because of the threatening comments, city officials said. The man apparently shot himself and made threatening comments to harm himself and others if law enforcement tried to stop him.

They added that the man came to City Hall for a short time but has since left.

