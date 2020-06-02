Armed man in military apparel arrested on assault weapon charges in downtown LA

article

A suspect in military apparel was taken into custody overnight on assault weapon charges, authorities told FOX 11.

The arrest was made not far from where protests over the death of George Floyd were taking place on Monday and Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that Gregory Wong, 31, was arrested near the intersection of E 1st Street and N Main Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The location is right across from the Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters and City Hall.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in the same area hours later, in which several Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti joined in solidarity with demonstrators.

Authorities told FOX 11 that the suspect was dressed in National Guard apparel and had multiple weapons on him at the time of the arrest.

Officials say Wong is from Nothern California but was living in the Los Angeles area.

Wong was booked on felony charges for the manufacturing and distribution of assault weapons.

He is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

Additional details were not immediately available.

FOX 11's Shelly Insheiwat and Kelli Johnson contributed to this report.