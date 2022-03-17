Arizona woman wanted for allegedly stabbing her mother while the victim was driving

Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say they are looking for a woman in connection with a stabbing incident that left her mother seriously hurt.

In a statement, officials say they are looking for 27-year-old Brenda Villela in connection with the stabbing, which happened at around 5:20 a.m. on March 16 in the area north of 7th Avenue and Broadway Road.

"Ms. Brenda Villela stabbed her mother multiple times while the victim was driving. The suspect’s actions caused the vehicle to crash. After the vehicle crashed the suspect fled on foot and is currently outstanding," read a portion of the statement released by Phoenix Police.

Villela's mother, according to officials, was taken to the hospital, and was initially in critical condition. She is currently listed in stable condition.

Villela, according to investigators, is 5' tall, and weights 155 lbs. She was last seen wearing a red and white jacket, along with pajama shorts. She was armed with a knife.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

